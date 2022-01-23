Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 10,730 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

COLB opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

