Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 900 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $367.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.64 and a 200-day moving average of $424.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.