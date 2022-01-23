Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

