Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,320 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 786,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after buying an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $312.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.71 and a 200-day moving average of $348.42. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.73.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

