Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 22,160 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Cytokinetics worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.