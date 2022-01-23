Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,172 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in General Mills by 35.7% during the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in General Mills by 18.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

