Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.97 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Allegiant Travel worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $176.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.01.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

