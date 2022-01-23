Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.15 Million Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of SPX FLOW worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

FLOW stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

