Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.21 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of LGI Homes worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.19.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

