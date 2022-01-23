Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

