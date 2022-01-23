Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Shake Shack worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -127.36, a P/E/G ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

