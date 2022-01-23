Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 14,710 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 144.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 127,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

