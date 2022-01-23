Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,933 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $225.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.