Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,720 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

