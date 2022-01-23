Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 198,050 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,050 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 638,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,438,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

