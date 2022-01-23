PutinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $812,616.74

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $812,616.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,764.11 or 0.99404510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00031187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00422656 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.