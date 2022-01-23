Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00014139 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $3.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.79 or 0.06896442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.04 or 0.99666225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

