Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.61 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $66.61 million and approximately $114.27 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.43 or 0.06913235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.98 or 0.99987781 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

