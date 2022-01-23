QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QNTQY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$15.85 during trading hours on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

