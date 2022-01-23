Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,473 shares of company stock worth $51,547,060. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

