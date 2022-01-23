Quant Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.42 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $67.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $105.76 or 0.00300399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

