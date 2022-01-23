Quantstamp (QSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $472,089.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $472,089.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

