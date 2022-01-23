Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post sales of $104.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.57 million and the lowest is $103.60 million. Quantum posted sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $394.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quantum by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quantum by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $4.75 on Friday. Quantum has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $282.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

