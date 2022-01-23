Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $12.31 million and $36,973.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,389.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.48 or 0.06946962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00308122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00828339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00427204 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00258112 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,801,312 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

