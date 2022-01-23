Qubitica Price Hits $11.94 on Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00297969 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006702 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000983 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.08 or 0.01182833 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

