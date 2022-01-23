Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings of $3.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $14.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $14.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

DGX opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

