Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.90. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $14.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $14.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $10.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

