Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,407 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,407 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Party City Holdco worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $44,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $579,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $560.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.