Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE WST opened at $367.80 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.64 and a 200-day moving average of $424.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

