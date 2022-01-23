Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

