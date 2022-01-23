Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $1,073,126.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

