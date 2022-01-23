Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

