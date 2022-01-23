Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Banner worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Banner stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

