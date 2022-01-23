Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.