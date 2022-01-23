Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $108.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

