Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 26.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $245,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRO stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

