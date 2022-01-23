Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.36.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $297.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

