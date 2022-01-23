Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

