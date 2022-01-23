Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $167,476.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00304983 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.