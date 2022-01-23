Rainicorn Hits Market Capitalization of $34.66 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $548,256.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.