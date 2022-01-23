Rarible 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.23 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.26 or 0.00029114 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $57.13 million and $3.23 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006149 BTC.

About Rarible

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,275 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

