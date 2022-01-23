Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

