Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Raymond James worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 390,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

