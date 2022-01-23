RealFevr Trading Down 37.8% Over Last Week (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $278,331.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.46 or 0.06879144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,221.40 or 0.99936979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

