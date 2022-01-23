Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,879 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Realty Income worth $45,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE:O opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

