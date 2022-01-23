ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0008 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $25.55 million and $47,948.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00094933 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,947.71 or 0.99916057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00276615 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00351610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00155742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001519 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

