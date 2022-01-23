Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.11 Million

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post sales of $297.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.50 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $55,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. Regency Centers has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

