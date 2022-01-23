Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,801 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

