Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

Shares of REGN opened at $621.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $633.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

