Relite Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,778.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $662,411.78 and $4,778.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relite Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.71 or 0.06861239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,184.65 or 0.99809566 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,646,680 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relite Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relite Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relite Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relite Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relite Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.